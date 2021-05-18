Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
Shares of NOVT opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $93.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
