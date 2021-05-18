Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $294.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $317.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

NVAX stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07. Novavax has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $493,812.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Eagle Asset Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,674,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 425,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services increased its holdings in Novavax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 144,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

