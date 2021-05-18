NOW Token Market Cap Achieves $3.14 Million (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, NOW Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One NOW Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $1,109.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00093393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00401667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00234479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.18 or 0.01368087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047284 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,114,980 coins. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

