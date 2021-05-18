NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,968 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

