Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Repurchase $3.00 billion in Shares

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE NUE opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

