Nuggets (NUG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,372.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $5,372.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00396022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.87 or 0.01372218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.