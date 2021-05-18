Numeraire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56.74 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $57.55 or 0.00140059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $284.38 million and approximately $56.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.48 or 0.01478398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00118826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00062855 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,350 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

