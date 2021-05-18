Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) target price (down previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OXB traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). 1,579,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,144 ($14.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,028.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 965.15. The company has a market cap of £872.67 million and a P/E ratio of -135.77.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

