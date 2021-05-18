NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $285.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the highest is $290.00 million. NuVasive posted sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NUVA opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 103.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $587,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

