NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $867,700.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 88,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,837. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

