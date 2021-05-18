NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $570.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

