NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.42. 21,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,719. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -360.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

