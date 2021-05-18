nYFI (N0031) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $358,775.47 and $1.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nYFI has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01409831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061451 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

