OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.85

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

OERLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.