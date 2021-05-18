Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.74

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $11.89. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 34,296 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

