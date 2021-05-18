Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 348 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises approximately 1.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

W traded up $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.38. 22,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,043. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.42.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total transaction of $241,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,996 shares in the company, valued at $31,588,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

