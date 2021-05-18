Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.77. 39,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

