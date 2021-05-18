Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,925. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,179 shares of company stock worth $6,472,761 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.