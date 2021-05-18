Ocean Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.37. 8,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,520. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.03 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.92 and a 200 day moving average of $334.47. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

