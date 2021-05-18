Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,097 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for about 0.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 190,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,969,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

