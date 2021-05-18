Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 9.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.34 and its 200-day moving average is $362.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

