Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $423.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.