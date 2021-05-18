Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Offshift has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $75,502.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

