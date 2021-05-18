Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 373,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

