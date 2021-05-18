Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

OLN stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 1,201,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,919. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,850 shares of company stock worth $10,237,226. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

