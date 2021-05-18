OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $494.21 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00020270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $494.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00274179 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001642 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.