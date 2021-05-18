Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) versus Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Head to Head Review

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial 4.08% 3.05% 0.43%

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 2.10 $5.55 billion $12.09 12.98

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Omni Financial Services and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 0 2 13 0 2.87

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $145.31, suggesting a potential downside of 7.39%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

