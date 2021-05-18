Omni (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $632,796.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $7.03 or 0.00015517 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $632,796.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,210 coins and its circulating supply is 562,894 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

