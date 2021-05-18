Omni Price Hits $7.02 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00017175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $492,159.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00678004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,210 coins and its circulating supply is 562,894 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

