Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers Sells 2,395 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of OMCL stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $133.78. The stock had a trading volume of 214,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $146.99.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.
