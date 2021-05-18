Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers Sells 2,395 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $133.78. The stock had a trading volume of 214,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.