Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

ONTX stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 664,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 613,842 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

