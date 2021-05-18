Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Ondas updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Ondas has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

