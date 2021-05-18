ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

