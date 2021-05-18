OneLedger (OLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $196,558.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $196,558.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.01390197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00114640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059442 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,210,883 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

