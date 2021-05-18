Open Governance Token Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1.19 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

