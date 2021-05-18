Open Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $11.39 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $622,982.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00096131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.92 or 0.01438228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00117017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.