Open Predict Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,851.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004339 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $7,851.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01397779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00116731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.11 or 0.11073592 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.