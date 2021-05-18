OpenDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $649.33 or 0.01489803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063931 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.