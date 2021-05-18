Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 2.4%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 24,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 213,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.28 million and a P/E ratio of 142.86.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

