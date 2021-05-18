Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.51. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2,841 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

