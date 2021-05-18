OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 7.4%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $46.93. Approximately 5,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 262,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The stock has a market cap of $818.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

