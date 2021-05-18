OracleChain Price Tops $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, OracleChain has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $455,154.09 and approximately $5,584.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00391181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00230093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $541.45 or 0.01337388 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

