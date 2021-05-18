ORAO Network (ORAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.16 Million

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $1.02 million worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00088899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00401027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00228112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.14 or 0.01329414 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044316 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORAO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

