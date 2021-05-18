Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.44

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 31850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60.

About Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

