Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.23

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $739,606.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.47 or 1.00352346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.73 or 0.01541616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.86 or 0.00692557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00417218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00122320 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

