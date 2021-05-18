Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Cap Reaches $6.63 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $649,171.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00423761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00228852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.41 or 0.01300410 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

