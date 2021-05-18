Orient Walt Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $600,169.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00092042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00385695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00232560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.76 or 0.01338057 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

