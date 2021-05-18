Origo Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Origo has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $5.50 million and $1.69 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.01462665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00118436 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.