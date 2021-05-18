Orion Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $291.31 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $291.31 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $11.47 or 0.00026310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,389,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.