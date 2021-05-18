Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.45% of Ormat Technologies worth $123,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 337,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 125,250 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.